Here are the top Institutional holders of Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) is 40.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is 34.97% and 41.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 6.52% at the moment leaves the stock 30.00% off its SMA200. IMMP registered -9.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $385.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.19.

The stock witnessed a 47.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.00%, and is -6.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.41% over the week and 12.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.67% and -37.18% from its 52-week high.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.93M, and float is at 87.93M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Immutep Limited (IMMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is trading -13.23% down over the past 12 months and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) that is -62.05% lower over the same period. FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is 94.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.