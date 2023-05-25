Here are the top Institutional holders of MasTec Inc. (MTZ) shares

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is 10.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.36 and a high of $103.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $96.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.48%.

Currently trading at $94.41, the stock is 3.06% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 8.42% off its SMA200. MTZ registered 18.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.45.

The stock witnessed a 9.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.59%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $7.59B and $10.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.20. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.40% and -8.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Analyst Forecasts

MasTec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.20% this year

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.98M, and float is at 59.80M with Short Float at 3.90%.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -39.52% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -32.88% lower over the same period. Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is -16.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.