Here are the top Institutional holders of Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.29 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.91% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 7.09% and 10.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -11.09% off its SMA200. PL registered -15.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.82.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.03%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $191.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.22% and -42.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.60%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.19M, and float is at 262.35M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Ashley F., the company’s CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Ashley F. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $4100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Johnson Ashley F. (CFO & COO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $3.84 per share for $3840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Weil Kevin (President, Product & Business) acquired 274,000 shares at an average price of $3.64 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 439,580 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).