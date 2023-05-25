Here are the top Institutional holders of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is -25.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.19 and a high of $44.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $28.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $27.81, the stock is -0.11% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -25.66% off its SMA200. SNV registered -31.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.60%.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.17%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5072 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.09. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.40% and -38.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.80M, and float is at 143.47M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Irby John H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Irby John H. bought 3,575 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $28.20 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13706.0 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Creson Shellie (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) bought a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $28.33 per share for $79324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34648.0 shares of the SNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Bishop Daniel Zachary (EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec.) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $27.96 for $27960.0. The insider now directly holds 32,541 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -4.68% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -15.88% lower over the same period. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is -17.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.