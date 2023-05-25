Here are the top Institutional holders of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shares

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is -91.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTOO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $0.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.20 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.33% higher than the price target low of $0.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -59.69% and -69.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.16 million and changing -33.93% at the moment leaves the stock -94.93% off its SMA200. TTOO registered -98.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.98.

The stock witnessed a -66.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.63%, and is -56.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.19% over the week and 12.72% over the month.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $2.35M and $22.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -31.81% and -99.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-552.00%).

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.28M, and float is at 20.09M with Short Float at 2.50%.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs Michael Terrence, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gibbs Michael Terrence sold 239 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6612.0 shares.

T2 Biosystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Sperzel John J III (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 2,898 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $0.59 per share for $1710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17329.0 shares of the TTOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Gibbs Michael Terrence (General Counsel) disposed off 1,585 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $935.0. The insider now directly holds 6,517 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO).