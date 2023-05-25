Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is -10.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.30 and a high of $105.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $86.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.63% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 2.66% higher than the price target low of $87.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.17, the stock is -5.58% and -6.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -8.61% off its SMA200. AEP registered -15.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a -9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.11%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16974 employees, a market worth around $43.89B and $19.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.16. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.06% and -19.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.18M, and float is at 513.70M with Short Float at 1.19%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Akins Nicholas K, the company’s Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Akins Nicholas K sold 10,491 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $92.75 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Feinberg David Matthew (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $92.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8925.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Beam Christian T (Executive Vice President) disposed off 513 shares at an average price of $92.75 for $47581.0. The insider now directly holds 4,453 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 2.33% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -18.64% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -4.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.