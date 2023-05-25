Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM)

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) is 61.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.20, the stock is 11.57% and 11.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 28.39% off its SMA200. CXM registered 16.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$70.67.

The stock witnessed a 9.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.78%, and is 12.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has around 3511 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $618.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.66. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.07% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.09M, and float is at 123.00M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Diane, the company’s Chief Culture & Talent Officer. SEC filings show that Adams Diane sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $11.70 per share for a total of $6435.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Sprinklr Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Thomas Ragy (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $11.89 per share for $18513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the CXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Adams Diane (Chief Culture & Talent Officer) disposed off 450 shares at an average price of $11.89 for $5350.0. The insider now directly holds 282,728 shares of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM).

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 20.41% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 8.44% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 8.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.