Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is -23.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.47 and a high of $284.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $191.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.67% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $208.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.89, the stock is -10.10% and -17.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -20.73% off its SMA200. EL registered -19.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.94%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $67.86B and $15.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.84 and Fwd P/E is 35.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.83% and -33.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.90M, and float is at 230.07M with Short Float at 1.10%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, the company’s Executive Group President. SEC filings show that Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 9,869 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $199.95 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11406.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Hertzmark Hudis Jane (Executive Group President) sold a total of 43,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $202.09 per share for $8.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21275.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) disposed off 9,741 shares at an average price of $253.90 for $2.47 million. The insider now directly holds 4,773 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.70% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 0.88% higher over the same period. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is 34.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.