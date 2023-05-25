Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is 30.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $24.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is -8.47% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -9.08% off its SMA200. WWW registered -26.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.71.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.67%, and is -9.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $2.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.54% and -40.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -392.50% this year

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.20M, and float is at 76.67M with Short Float at 7.18%.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Long Nicholas T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Long Nicholas T. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $16.13 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26334.0 shares.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that BOROMISA JEFFREY M (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $10.49 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the WWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, HOFFMAN BRENDAN (President and CEO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $76875.0. The insider now directly holds 48,157 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW).

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -44.67% down over the past 12 months and Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is 94.56% higher over the same period. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is 39.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.