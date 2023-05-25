Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is 26.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $8.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is 9.87% and 40.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. MRSN registered 120.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.26.

The stock witnessed a 81.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.00%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $810.28M and $32.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.20% and -11.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-173.60%).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.52M, and float is at 98.67M with Short Float at 7.44%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carvajal Alejandra, the company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Carvajal Alejandra sold 3,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $3.89 per share for a total of $15342.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20326.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Protopapas Anna (President & CEO) sold a total of 17,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $5.74 per share for $99566.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48733.0 shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Lowinger Timothy B (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off.) disposed off 6,233 shares at an average price of $5.74 for $35777.0. The insider now directly holds 180,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -4.65% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -41.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.