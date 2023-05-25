Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) is -76.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $10.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MVLA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 60.30% and 60.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing 36.57% at the moment leaves the stock -66.55% off its SMA200. MVLA registered -75.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$173.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.43.

The stock witnessed a 69.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.14%, and is 63.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.60% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has around 221 employees, a market worth around $112.76M and $40.47M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.67. Distance from 52-week low is 91.20% and -77.79% from its 52-week high.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Movella Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.62M, and float is at 33.79M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH STEPHEN M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SMITH STEPHEN M bought 20,978 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $32495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38476.0 shares.

Movella Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that SMITH STEPHEN M (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 17,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $1.50 per share for $26317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17498.0 shares of the MVLA stock.