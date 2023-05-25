New Big Money Means Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is -0.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.72 and a high of $71.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBA stock was last observed hovering at around $56.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $56.27, the stock is 1.08% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -4.78% off its SMA200. RBA registered -3.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.13.

The stock witnessed a -0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.21%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $9.91B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.36 and Fwd P/E is 19.85. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.91% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 109.60% this year

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.49M, and float is at 110.78M with Short Float at 5.08%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fandozzi Ann, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Fandozzi Ann bought 18,522 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $54.06 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Elton Robert George (Director) bought a total of 1,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $54.15 per share for $79655.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1471.0 shares of the RBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, RAISS SARAH E. (Director) acquired 560 shares at an average price of $51.67 for $28935.0. The insider now directly holds 710 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading 10.97% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is 94.65% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -4.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.