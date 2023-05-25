Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -14.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $196.33 and a high of $264.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $214.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.02% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.74% off the consensus price target high of $288.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -21.25% lower than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.98, the stock is 0.81% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. NSC registered -9.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.75%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 19300 employees, a market worth around $47.68B and $12.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.24 and Fwd P/E is 14.63. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.46% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.70M, and float is at 227.46M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Alan H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $224.16 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32776.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Squires James A (Director) sold a total of 21,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $245.76 per share for $5.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1001.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $258.35 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 30,158 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -11.52% down over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -1.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.