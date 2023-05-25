The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Volatility At 1.85%, Should You Add A Position?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.17 and a high of $79.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $71.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.94% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.37% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.74, the stock is -0.60% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -1.95% off its SMA200. HIG registered 1.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.67%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 18800 employees, a market worth around $21.68B and $22.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.91% and -12.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.00M, and float is at 308.90M with Short Float at 0.92%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stepnowski Amy, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $70.25 per share for a total of $23604.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3172.0 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Bennett Jonathan R (EVP) sold a total of 21 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $69.81 per share for $1466.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25643.0 shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Bennett Jonathan R (EVP) acquired 10 shares at an average price of $68.99 for $690.0. The insider now directly holds 25,664 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading 7.11% up over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -14.43% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -4.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.