Which institution holds the most shares in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is -5.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.75 and a high of $89.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $76.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $75.56, the stock is -3.67% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -2.88% off its SMA200. HSIC registered -10.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.68.

The stock witnessed a -9.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.31%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $9.85B and $12.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.57 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.69% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.37M, and float is at 130.47M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MLOTEK MARK E, the company’s EVP, Chief Strategic Officer. SEC filings show that MLOTEK MARK E sold 24,747 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $76.68 per share for a total of $1.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69138.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that KUEHN KURT P (Director) sold a total of 1,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $77.46 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15675.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Siegel Walter (Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $78.62 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 41,234 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is trading 16.95% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is 25.84% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 21.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.