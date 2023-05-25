Which institution holds the most shares in Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) is 29.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFCR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -318.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 76.69% and 101.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 17.98% off its SMA200. LFCR registered -11.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.05.

The stock witnessed a 90.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.80%, and is 67.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.13% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) has around 689 employees, a market worth around $235.50M and $182.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 450.00% and -30.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.70%).

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -560.00% this year

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.63M, and float is at 29.04M with Short Float at 5.64%.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP bought 345,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.97 million shares.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP (10% Owner) bought a total of 282,486 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $7.97 per share for $2.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the LFCR stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 13.82% up over the past 12 months and Campbell Soup Company (CPB) that is 11.79% higher over the same period. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is -28.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.