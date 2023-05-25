Which institution holds the most shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is -26.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.03 and a high of $217.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $137.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.16%.

Currently trading at $131.59, the stock is 0.79% and -7.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. MRNA registered -4.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.06.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.83%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $49.80B and $15.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.40% and -39.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.60%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.00% this year

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.00M, and float is at 346.94M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 294 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 236 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bancel Stephane, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $123.77 per share for a total of $4.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.41 million shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $125.32 per share for $5.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.41 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $127.26 for $5.09 million. The insider now directly holds 5,411,946 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.70% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -26.95% lower over the same period.