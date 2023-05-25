Which institution holds the most shares in Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) is -39.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UFAB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is 64.57% and 71.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.72 million and changing 39.58% at the moment leaves the stock -36.76% off its SMA200. UFAB registered -76.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.47.

The stock witnessed a 97.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.32%, and is 51.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.23% over the week and 32.84% over the month.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has around 915 employees, a market worth around $3.98M and $134.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.29% and -80.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.73M, and float is at 9.61M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) that is trading -76.74% down over the past 12 months and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) that is 36.84% higher over the same period.