Which Institutions Own Shares In Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is 1.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $20.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is 2.46% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.38% off its SMA200. ARCC registered 2.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

The stock witnessed a 3.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.45%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.41. Distance from 52-week low is 13.60% and -9.36% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 544.58M, and float is at 537.74M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT, the company’s Co-President. SEC filings show that SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $17.84 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $17.44 per share for $52320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60500.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $52500.0. The insider now directly holds 57,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).