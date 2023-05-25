Which Institutions Own Shares In BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)?

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -10.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.30 and a high of $179.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $96.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.16% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -41.55% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.67, the stock is 8.53% and 19.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -12.42% off its SMA200. BILL registered -14.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$38.06.

The stock witnessed a 33.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.13%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $10.72B and $962.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.53. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.00% and -45.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BILL Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.60M, and float is at 101.47M with Short Float at 8.89%.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS BRIAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACOBS BRIAN sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $98.70 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2826.0 shares.

BILL Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Rettig John R. (CFO) sold a total of 6,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $95.00 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28866.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Rettig John R. (CFO) disposed off 9,377 shares at an average price of $90.16 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL).