Which Institutions Own Shares In Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is 2.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.77 and a high of $87.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41%.

Currently trading at $64.46, the stock is 6.04% and 10.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -3.63% off its SMA200. DAR registered -18.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.04.

The stock witnessed a 10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $10.27B and $6.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.35 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.51% and -26.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Analyst Forecasts

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.15M, and float is at 158.86M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barden Larry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barden Larry bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $63.74 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16726.0 shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Adair Charles L (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $54.15 per share for $27075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36551.0 shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McNutt Patrick (EVP Chief Admin Officer) acquired 900 shares at an average price of $54.07 for $48663.0. The insider now directly holds 12,287 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -7.40% down over the past 12 months and Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is 9.29% higher over the same period. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is 17.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.