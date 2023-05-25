Which Institutions Own Shares In Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is 66.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $85.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $82.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $82.50, the stock is 13.13% and 20.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 56.23% off its SMA200. EXAS registered 58.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$52.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.86%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $14.54B and $2.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.86% and -3.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.57M, and float is at 176.12M with Short Float at 6.31%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Condella Sarah, the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Condella Sarah sold 6,087 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80314.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that ORVILLE JACOB A (General Manager, Screening) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6423.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Herriott James (General Counsel) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $79.85 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 8,564 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading 44.59% up over the past 12 months and Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) that is 5.71% higher over the same period.