Which Institutions Own Shares In Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) is -33.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $126.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHPH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is 2.21% and -2.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -13.91% at the moment leaves the stock -68.71% off its SMA200. SHPH registered a gain of -22.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.37%, and is 19.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.02% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.45% and -98.97% from its 52-week high.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.10% this year

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.65M, and float is at 5.29M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dritschilo Anatoly, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Dritschilo Anatoly sold 8,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $13437.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Jacobs Bette (Director) sold a total of 4,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $1.60 per share for $7007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31221.0 shares of the SHPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Dritschilo Peter (President and COO) disposed off 3,820 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $6131.0. The insider now directly holds 6,560 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH).