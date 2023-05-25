Which Institutions Own Shares In Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.9% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.10, the stock is 4.56% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. VIR registered 8.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.12%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $446.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.60% and -17.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.55M, and float is at 114.86M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 91,896 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $25.72 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.45 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 91,651 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $25.38 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.54 million shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 136 shares at an average price of $25.10 for $3414.0. The insider now directly holds 17,636,583 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).