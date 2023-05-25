Who are the Institutional Holders in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is -7.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.80 and a high of $18.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $11.55, the stock is -5.08% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -16.73% off its SMA200. SBH registered -13.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.27.

The stock witnessed a -18.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.57%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $3.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 5.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.94% and -37.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.45M, and float is at 105.51M with Short Float at 7.32%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spinks Mark Gregory, the company’s. SEC filings show that Spinks Mark Gregory sold 35,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $17.18 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38313.0 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Who are the competitors?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is 38.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.