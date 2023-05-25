Who are the Institutional Holders in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is -6.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $149.65 and a high of $194.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $179.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32% off its average median price target of $195.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.48% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2.32% lower than the price target low of $172.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.99, the stock is -3.00% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. TRV registered 2.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.11%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $40.57B and $37.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -9.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.70M, and float is at 230.20M with Short Float at 1.22%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klein Michael Frederick, the company’s EVP & President, Personal Ins. SEC filings show that Klein Michael Frederick sold 10,246 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $182.85 per share for a total of $1.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14080.0 shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that BESSETTE ANDY F (EVP and Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 11,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $178.14 per share for $2.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17361.0 shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Frey Daniel S. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 37,316 shares at an average price of $179.08 for $6.68 million. The insider now directly holds 11,703 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -6.39% down over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 16.43% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -4.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.