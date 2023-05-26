A peek at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Who has invested in It?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) is -11.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $218.88 and a high of $328.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APD stock was last observed hovering at around $270.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $322.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.43% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 9.29% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $272.12, the stock is -4.01% and -3.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -2.89% off its SMA200. APD registered 14.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has around 19710 employees, a market worth around $59.69B and $13.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.98 and Fwd P/E is 21.61. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.32% and -17.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.30M, and float is at 220.96M with Short Float at 0.73%.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Major Sean D, the company’s Executive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Major Sean D sold 485 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $313.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14275.0 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading 11.26% up over the past 12 months and C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is 67.71% higher over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -24.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.