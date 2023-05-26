A peek at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who has invested in It?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -1.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -9.09% and -14.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -16.13% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -9.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.05.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.77%, and is -8.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $492.73M and $360.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.42% and -46.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.18M, and float is at 381.31M with Short Float at 5.50%.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOLD OLSEN PER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $92730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 7.71% up over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 5.55% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -7.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.