A peek at Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who has invested in It?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is -12.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.32 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.57, the stock is -4.36% and -12.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. ASC registered 70.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83.

The stock witnessed a -12.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.50%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $499.91M and $500.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.72 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.89% and -35.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 413.20% this year

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.72M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 4.86%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 49.64% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Corporation (TK) that is 73.89% higher over the same period. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 97.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.