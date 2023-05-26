A peek at Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Who has invested in It?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is 14.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.21 and a high of $58.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.37% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -34.27% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.71, the stock is 7.09% and 9.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 11.95% off its SMA200. CGNX registered 18.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.18%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has around 2441 employees, a market worth around $9.13B and $924.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.87 and Fwd P/E is 38.01. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.59% and -7.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.62M, and float is at 166.84M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Cognex Corporation (CGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALIAS PATRICK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALIAS PATRICK sold 4,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $49.53 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cognex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that ALIAS PATRICK (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $49.50 per share for $29700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, KRANTZ THEODOR (Director) disposed off 854 shares at an average price of $48.04 for $41026.0. The insider now directly holds 35,500 shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX).

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is -18.79% lower over the past 12 months. Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is -19.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.