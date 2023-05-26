A peek at Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who has invested in It?

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is 147.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $0.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 1.39% and 38.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock 55.35% off its SMA200. LODE registered -11.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $399.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.51.

The stock witnessed a 41.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.47%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 10.93% over the month.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $71.84M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 183.10% and -19.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.70%).

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.72M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Inc. (LODE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is 7.87% higher over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is -26.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.