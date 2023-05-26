A peek at NICE Ltd. (NICE): Who has invested in It?

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is -4.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.65 and a high of $235.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NICE stock was last observed hovering at around $187.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.54%.

Currently trading at $184.45, the stock is -3.39% and -10.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -9.25% off its SMA200. NICE registered -3.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.47.

The stock witnessed a -7.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.58%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) has around 7926 employees, a market worth around $11.67B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.13 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.03% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.94M, and float is at 63.53M with Short Float at 3.96%.

NICE Ltd. (NICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 97.56% up over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -73.67% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -5.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.