A peek at PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Who has invested in It?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is 5.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.06 and a high of $145.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPG stock was last observed hovering at around $133.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.28% off the consensus price target high of $169.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -0.03% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.04, the stock is -4.18% and -2.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 3.96% off its SMA200. PPG registered 9.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.61.

The stock witnessed a -3.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.57%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $31.36B and $17.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.75 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.27% and -8.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPG Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.80M, and float is at 234.40M with Short Float at 0.79%.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $129.96 per share for a total of $8.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

PPG Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Foulkes Anne M. (Sr. VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 21,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $128.33 per share for $2.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10577.0 shares of the PPG stock.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -33.41% down over the past 12 months and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is -12.09% lower over the same period.