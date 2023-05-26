AECOM (ACM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is -9.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.74 and a high of $92.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACM stock was last observed hovering at around $76.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.99% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.45% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.66, the stock is -4.69% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.67% off its SMA200. ACM registered 12.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.03%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

AECOM (ACM) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $10.73B and $13.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.21% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

AECOM (ACM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AECOM (ACM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AECOM is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year

AECOM (ACM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.93M, and float is at 137.72M with Short Float at 1.27%.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at AECOM (ACM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tishman Daniel R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tishman Daniel R. sold 20,618 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $82.92 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44159.0 shares.

AECOM disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Poloni Lara (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 6,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $83.10 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73351.0 shares of the ACM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Battley Todd (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $83.96 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 16,295 shares of AECOM (ACM).

AECOM (ACM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 3.91% up over the past 12 months and Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) that is -17.69% lower over the same period.