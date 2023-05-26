Alkermes plc (ALKS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 12.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.75 and a high of $32.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.79% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.07% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.38, the stock is -1.97% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 12.78% off its SMA200. ALKS registered 3.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$58.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.09%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 2280 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $1.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.42. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.08% and -8.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alkermes plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.30% this year

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.09M, and float is at 161.64M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wysenski Nancy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wysenski Nancy sold 41,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $31.24 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15829.0 shares.

Alkermes plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Daglio David Angelo Jr. (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $23.31 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80000.0 shares of the ALKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Nichols Christian Todd (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 7,474 shares at an average price of $28.26 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 21,035 shares of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 7.71% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -14.88% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.