American Well Corporation (AMWL) Volatility At 5.40%, Should You Add A Position?

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -22.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 12.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 2.65% and -0.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -34.47% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -29.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.72%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1123 employees, a market worth around $640.79M and $277.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.31% and -59.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.97M, and float is at 220.63M with Short Float at 4.01%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Ido, the company’s Chairman, co-CEO. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Ido sold 250,610 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.57 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Schoenberg Roy (President, co-CEO) sold a total of 233,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $2.04 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.43 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Schoenberg Ido (Chairman, co-CEO) disposed off 10,265 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $22247.0. The insider now directly holds 1,316,909 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 25.54% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 10.47% higher over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is -6.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.