Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.57 and a high of $110.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $82.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.11% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.95% lower than the price target low of $72.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.89, the stock is -5.49% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -11.20% off its SMA200. BMO registered -20.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.03%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.91%, and is -6.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 46722 employees, a market worth around $59.37B and $24.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.62% and -25.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Montreal is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 691.26M, and float is at 676.94M with Short Float at -.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -20.96% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -5.52% lower over the same period.