Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is -4.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.90 and a high of $269.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $245.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.48% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.47% off the consensus price target high of $304.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.01% higher than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.77, the stock is -4.84% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -1.44% off its SMA200. BDX registered -6.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.80.

The stock witnessed a -6.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.62%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $68.58B and $18.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.44 and Fwd P/E is 17.73. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.98% and -10.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Becton Dickinson and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.29M, and float is at 282.10M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byrd Richard, the company’s EVP & President Interventional. SEC filings show that Byrd Richard sold 1,421 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $248.60 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4119.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Polen Thomas E Jr (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $265.13 per share for $2.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28878.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Hickey David (EVP & President, Life Sciences) disposed off 475 shares at an average price of $265.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,331 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -20.88% lower over the same period. DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is 59.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.