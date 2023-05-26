Biocept Inc. (BIOC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is -85.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $47.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.3% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.3% higher than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -66.65% and -73.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -45.41% at the moment leaves the stock -87.47% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -94.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -71.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.54%, and is -57.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.81% over the week and 21.45% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.38M and $25.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -44.10% and -95.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-281.90%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -890.30% this year

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.59M, and float is at 0.59M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.