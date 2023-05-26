Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 6.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -27.43% and -33.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -14.64% at the moment leaves the stock -16.81% off its SMA200. CTRM registered -35.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.53.

The stock witnessed a -33.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.34%, and is -29.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.41% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $44.64M and $262.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.38. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.98% and -61.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 164.00% this year

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.61M, and float is at 94.61M with Short Float at 1.72%.