Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Volatility At 3.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.67 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.28% off the consensus price target high of $14.32 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.45% higher than the price target low of $9.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is 2.23% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. EBR registered -22.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.94.

The stock witnessed a 5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.11%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 9670 employees, a market worth around $16.76B and $35.12B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -31.44% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.03B, and float is at 2.03B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -1.71% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -44.90% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -15.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.