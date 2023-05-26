DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Volatility At 3.32%, Should You Add A Position?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -9.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $12.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 19.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is -5.65% and -15.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -12.78% off its SMA200. DHT registered 41.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.21.

The stock witnessed a -14.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.93%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 1252 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $510.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.23 and Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.37% and -33.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 647.70% this year

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.99M, and float is at 134.28M with Short Float at 3.76%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 70.33% up over the past 12 months and Frontline plc (FRO) that is 49.64% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 73.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.