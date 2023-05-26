Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is 9.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.08 and a high of $119.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPD stock was last observed hovering at around $112.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.78% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -34.42% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.26, the stock is -0.08% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 7.90% off its SMA200. EXPD registered 8.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.08.

The stock witnessed a 7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.60%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $17.47B and $15.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.95 and Fwd P/E is 21.77. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.74% and -4.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.40%).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is a “Underweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.16M, and float is at 151.63M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dickerman Jeffrey F, the company’s Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Dickerman Jeffrey F sold 1,608 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $117.89 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5484.0 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that POWELL BRADLEY S (Senior VP – CFO) sold a total of 12,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $118.01 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EXPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Clark Benjamin G. (SVP – Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,290 shares at an average price of $117.85 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 16,351 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading 5.58% up over the past 12 months. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 14.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.