Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Volatility At 2.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.69 and a high of $45.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.49% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.30, the stock is -8.01% and -11.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. FHI registered 7.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.03.

The stock witnessed a -15.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.23%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) has around 1961 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Distance from 52-week low is 23.04% and -22.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federated Hermes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.88M, and float is at 84.83M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $36.41 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Federated Hermes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $36.71 per share for $2.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 30,561 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 277,963 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading -6.55% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -13.50% lower over the same period. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is 1.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.