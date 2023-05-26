Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -45.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $4.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.86% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 7.12% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -39.69% off its SMA200. FSP registered -66.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.28.

The stock witnessed a 29.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.16%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $155.71M and $161.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.86% and -67.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.80% this year

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.24M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 5.63%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.48 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $2.08 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.13 for $53250.0. The insider now directly holds 3,446,136 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 5.73% up over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -12.27% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -47.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.