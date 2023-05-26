Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Volatility At 4.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) is -11.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPMT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is 8.89% and 2.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -26.08% off its SMA200. GPMT registered -54.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.47.

The stock witnessed a 11.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.39%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $235.15M and $210.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.40% and -57.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.90% this year

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.34M, and float is at 51.44M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 1.58% up over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -31.05% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -26.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.