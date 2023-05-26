Here are the top Institutional holders of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is 12.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.62 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $4.09 for the next 12 months. It is also -95.35% off the consensus price target high of $4.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -95.35% lower than the price target low of $4.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.99, the stock is -2.50% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 1.77% off its SMA200. AIV registered 32.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.85.

The stock witnessed a 5.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.97%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $184.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.44. Distance from 52-week low is 42.23% and -18.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.83M, and float is at 138.83M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leupp Jay P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $6.31 per share for a total of $13545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2145.0 shares.