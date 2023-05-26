Here are the top Institutional holders of Camden Property Trust (CPT) shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is -7.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.74 and a high of $146.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPT stock was last observed hovering at around $103.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $124.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.01% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -0.92% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.94, the stock is -5.12% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. CPT registered -26.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.58.

The stock witnessed a -1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.59%, and is -3.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $11.04B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.20 and Fwd P/E is 58.29. Distance from 52-week low is 5.32% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camden Property Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.80% this year

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.57M, and float is at 105.47M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAMPO RICHARD J, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAMPO RICHARD J sold 5,337 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $110.35 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Camden Property Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Sengelmann William W. (EVP – Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 10,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $112.57 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68667.0 shares of the CPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Gallagher Michael P (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,332 shares at an average price of $112.57 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 28,110 shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Camden Property Trust (CPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading -11.69% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -18.41% lower over the same period. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -26.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.