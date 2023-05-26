Here are the top Institutional holders of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is -2.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $12.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.95, the stock is -0.79% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -8.23% off its SMA200. CENX registered -33.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a -2.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.28%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has around 1956 employees, a market worth around $741.34M and $2.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.85% and -38.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.30M, and float is at 51.40M with Short Float at 15.22%.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aboud Matt, the company’s SVP, Strategy & Business Dev’t. SEC filings show that Aboud Matt bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46678.0 shares.

Century Aluminum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Gary Jesse E (President and CEO) sold a total of 49,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $8.88 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64400.0 shares of the CENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Gary Jesse E (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.78 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 113,968 shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX).