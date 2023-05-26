Here are the top Institutional holders of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -19.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.17 and a high of $73.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $48.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.8% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.35% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 23.52% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.89, the stock is 1.45% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -19.44% off its SMA200. MTDR registered -13.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.64%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $5.39B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 4.92. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.46% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.80%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.90% this year

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.03M, and float is at 111.12M with Short Float at 7.99%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrman Monika U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrman Monika U bought 225 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $48.05 per share for a total of $10811.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30428.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Foran Joseph Wm (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $42.40 per share for $84800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, PARKER TIMOTHY E. (Director) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $43.52 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 71,636 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -10.48% down over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 9.90% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -16.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.